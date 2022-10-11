Petroleum minister meets energy industry executives in the US1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 06:24 PM IST
Two MoUs were signed between Indian and American companies on deployment of emission-reduction technologies in India’s oil and gas sector .
NEW DELHI: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri met energy industry executives in Houston, US, in a roundtable organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in partnership with the Consulate General of India.