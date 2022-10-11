NEW DELHI: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri met energy industry executives in Houston, US, in a roundtable organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in partnership with the Consulate General of India.

Two MoUs were signed between Indian and American companies on deployment of emission-reduction technologies in India’s oil and gas sector .

“The roundtable themed ‘Opportunities in the India-U.S. Energy Partnership’ took place during minister Puri’s visit to the country for the U.S. India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) Dialogue, where minister Puri met with his counterpart, Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm," according to a joint-statement by USISPF and the Consulate General of India in Houston. said.

“The U.S.-India Strategic Energy Partnership is the culmination of two decades of productive energy cooperation between Washington and New Delhi, as both the United States and India discuss avenues of private sector contribution towards energy security. The recent geopolitical headwinds have evinced how crucial a collaborative approach is to solve the volatility in energy prices," said USISPF president and CEO, Mukesh Aghi.

The Indian Consul General in Houston, Aseem Mahajan, said that the India-U.S. energy partnership offers immense opportunities in the areas of exploration and production, trade in energy, emerging fuels, like biofuels and hydrogen, renewable energy, energy transition, manufacturing in India and partnering in the area of services, technology and innovation.

The roundtable convened leaders across both the public and the private sector, who discussed strengthening the bilateral energy cooperation and growing India’s energy landscape.

“With regards to the private sector, the session was attended by senior executives across an eclectic mix in the energy sector featuring the exploration and production (E&P)space, the emerging fuels (hydrogen and biofuels) space, and the emerging technologies space, all of whom have deeply invested in India’s burgeoning energy sector," the statement said.