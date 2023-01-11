Petroleum minister to address Bio Energy Summit 2023 on Thursday

“It will provide an opportunity for innovators and a way forward for clean and green energy solutions for future. The summit will also dwell upon the relevance of biofuel in the overall sustainability agenda," said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. With India having the presidency of G20, the summit is a great opportunity to jumpstart more action across the country and build the momentum for the G20 summit later this year, it added. The bio energy summit will discuss solutions to challenges facing the world including climate change and sustainable development. “While the bioenergy sector is one of the ways of creating solutions for a sustainable tomorrow, it needs to be integrated into global trade policies," the ministry said. CII Bio Energy Summit 2023 will be see more than 30 speakers across six sessions focusing on compressed biogas, ethanol, financing, and waste to biofuels besides ministerial sessions. More than 500 delegates including CEOs, policy makers, academia & researchers, innovators, diplomats, and investors are expected to join this.