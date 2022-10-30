Petroleum minister to attend ADIPEC 2022 in UAE

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep S. Puri will visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 31, 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2022), the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a press release on Sunday.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep S. Puri will visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 31, 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2022), the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a press release on Sunday.
The minister will deliver special remarks at the inaugural ceremony of ADIPEC 2022 along with the hosting ministers, Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology UAE, MD & Group CEO, ADNOC and Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei - Minister of Energy and Infrastructure UAE.
The minister will deliver special remarks at the inaugural ceremony of ADIPEC 2022 along with the hosting ministers, Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology UAE, MD & Group CEO, ADNOC and Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei - Minister of Energy and Infrastructure UAE.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“The minister is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with his counterparts from UAE, Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber to strengthen energy cooperation within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership. He will also have meetings with his counterparts from various countries and heads of international energy organizations and CEOs of global oil & gas companies, who are attending the ADIPEC 2022," the ministry added.
During the event, the petroleum minister will also inaugurate the India Pavilion, set up jointly by Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC is one the world’s leading events of the energy industry and aims to provide insights on the latest trends affecting an evolving global energy system including the global economy, energy supply and security challenges, as well as next generation of energy solutions.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.