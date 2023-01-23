Home / Industry / Energy /  Petroleum minister to attend Indian Energy Week 2023 run-up event in Guwahati
Back

NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep S. Puri will preside over a run-up event to the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Guwahati.   ﻿Assam Chief Minister  Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli will also be present.

“First, the minister will inaugurate the NRL Centre – the corporate office building of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in the heart of Guwahati. 

He will then attend the event and interact with the farmers who are supplying bamboo on a sustainable basis to Assam Bio-Refinery, the first of its kind 2G Bio Refinery with bamboo biomass as feedstock is being implemented by NRL," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.   

The minister will then flag off a fleet of EV scooters by BIKOZEE, a hyper-local logistic Start-up supported by NRL. 

“The Start-up aims to empower and equip economically marginalized communities with a range of job opportunities in the hyperlocal delivery sector," the ministry added.   

Afterwards, the dignitaries will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NRL and the Government of Assam to set up three bamboo nurseries. 

Each nursery will cover an area of five hectares to accomplish secondary hardening of tissue-cultured bamboo saplings and increase the number of saplings using macro proliferation methods.   

IEW 2023 is the first major event held under India’s G20 Presidency; India Energy Week follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge at COP26 to cut India’s emissions to net zero by 2070.   

MINT PREMIUM See All

“Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India Energy Week is the only all-encompassing international energy event supported at the highest level of the Indian government, with participation from all the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and officially supported by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI)," the ministry said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout