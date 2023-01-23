NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep S. Puri will preside over a run-up event to the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Guwahati. ﻿Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli will also be present.

“First, the minister will inaugurate the NRL Centre – the corporate office building of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in the heart of Guwahati.

He will then attend the event and interact with the farmers who are supplying bamboo on a sustainable basis to Assam Bio-Refinery, the first of its kind 2G Bio Refinery with bamboo biomass as feedstock is being implemented by NRL," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

The minister will then flag off a fleet of EV scooters by BIKOZEE, a hyper-local logistic Start-up supported by NRL.

“The Start-up aims to empower and equip economically marginalized communities with a range of job opportunities in the hyperlocal delivery sector," the ministry added.

Afterwards, the dignitaries will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NRL and the Government of Assam to set up three bamboo nurseries.

Each nursery will cover an area of five hectares to accomplish secondary hardening of tissue-cultured bamboo saplings and increase the number of saplings using macro proliferation methods.

IEW 2023 is the first major event held under India’s G20 Presidency; India Energy Week follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge at COP26 to cut India’s emissions to net zero by 2070.

“Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India Energy Week is the only all-encompassing international energy event supported at the highest level of the Indian government, with participation from all the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and officially supported by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI)," the ministry said.