Petroleum minister to attend Indian Energy Week 2023 run-up event in Guwahati2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:06 PM IST
- The minister will inaugurate the NRL Centre – the corporate office building of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd in the heart of Guwahati
NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep S. Puri will preside over a run-up event to the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli will also be present.
