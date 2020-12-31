Petroleum prices set to rise in 2021 as vaccines take effect

Certain measures, however, could trigger a fall in oil prices. These could include Joe Biden administration lifting US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports (which may boost Iran’s output and exports by over 2mbpd), lockdowns in US and Europe due to second Covid wave, which has led to demand recovery reversal, surge in Libya’s oil output to 1.28 mbpd from just 0.17 mbpd in September and US oil rig count rise by 50% (86) from the lows of mid-August.