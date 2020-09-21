Petronas looks to acquire minority stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy

This comes in the backdrop of India’s solar power tariffs hitting a record low of ₹2.36 per unit during a bid conducted by state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI). The foreign investors’ interest can be gauged by the fact that the lowest bid was placed by Spain’ Solarpack Corporaciуn Tecnolуgica, S.A., with Italy's Enel Group’ Avikaran Surya India Private Ltd, Canadian firm’ AMP Solar Group’s India unit—AMP Energy Green Private Ltd, France’ EDEN Renewables and Ib Vogt Singapore Pte ltd placing the second lowest tariff bid of 2.37 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). UK’s CDC Group-backed Ayana Renewable Power and Goldman Sachs backed ReNew Power placed the third lowest bid of ₹2.37 per unit each.