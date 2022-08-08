Petronas plans green projects with ReNew

ReNew has a total portfolio of 12.8GW, of around 8GW is operational. As part of its growth strategy, the firm founded by Sumant Sinha has joined hands with AES and Siemens-backed Fluence to form an equal venture for the energy storage business in India. ReNew has also partnered with state-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd and Larsen and Toubro to form a tripartite venture for the green hydrogen sector in India. ReNew also plans to build a green hydrogen manufacturing facility in Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone.