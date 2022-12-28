Petronas, Sembcorp vie for Continuum Green Energy1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 11:24 PM IST
Petronas, Sembcorp Industries, and JSW Neo Energy are separately considering acquiring Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt
Petronas, Sembcorp Industries, and JSW Neo Energy are separately considering acquiring Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt
Petronas, Sembcorp Industries, and JSW Neo Energy are separately considering acquiring Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd in a potential deal that may have an enterprise value of $1.5 billion, two people aware of the development said.