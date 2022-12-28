Petronas, Sembcorp, JSW Neo to vie for Continuum

The companies may submit non-binding bids next month for the deal, which is expected to have an equity value of around $600 million, the people said, requesting anonymity. As reported by Mint in November, others in the fray are oil company BP Plc, Norway’s state-run electricity firm Statkraft, and New York-based I Squared Capital. The sale process, managed by Citibank and Deutsche Bank, may involve a 100% stake sale, including the sale of US investment bank Morgan Stanley’s 83% stake in the clean energy platform founded by Arvind Bansal and Vikash Saraf in 2009.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}