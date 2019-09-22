New Delhi: State-run Petronet LNG Ltd plans to source around 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG) from US developer Tellurian Inc’s Driftwood project in Louisiana.

An agreement to negotiate the same was inked on Sunday morning (India time) between India’s largest LNG importer and Tellurian in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, where he is meeting the chief executives of energy majors among his first engagements during his week long visit to the US. India has been sourcing liquified natural gas and oil from the US, with Indian firms investing $4 billion in US shale gas assets.

“Tellurian Inc. and Petronet LNG Limited announced today that the two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein Petronet and its affiliates intend to negotiate the purchase of up to five million tonnes per annum (5 mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Driftwood, concurrent with its equity investment, which remains subject to further due diligence and approval of its board of directors. Tellurian and Petronet will endeavor to finalize the transaction agreements by 31 March 2020," Tellurian said in a statement.

The statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with the CEOs of top oil companies based in the US.

PM Modi who was also present during the signing of the MoU tweeted, “It is impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy! Had a wonderful interaction with leading energy sector CEOs. We discussed methods to harness opportunities in the energy sector. Also witnessed the signing of MoU between Tellurian and Petronet LNG."

Also witnessed the signing of MoU between Tellurian and Petronet LNG. pic.twitter.com/COEGYupCEt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2019

India, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after the US and China, has been pushing for a gas-based economy and plans to connect 10 million households to piped natural gas by 2020. India plans to reduce its carbon emissions by 33-35% from its 2005 levels by 2030, as part of its commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change adopted by 195 countries in Paris in 2015.

“Petronet, India’s largest LNG importer, will be able to deliver clean, low-cost, and reliable natural gas to India from Driftwood. Increasing natural gas use will enable India to fuel its impressive economic growth to achieve Prime Minister Modi’s goal of a $5 trillion economy while contributing to a cleaner environment," Tellurian president and chief executive officer Meg Gentle said in the statement.

“The MoU signed in Houston is a part of wider energy cooperation under the India-US Strategic Energy Partnership and will further deepen our energy trade and investment relationship," India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a tweet.

Tellurian' 27.6 mtpa liquefaction export facility is to be located near Lake Charles, Louisiana on the US Gulf Coast. Gas accounts for around 6.2% of India’s primary energy mix as compared to a global average of 24%. The government plans to increase this to 15% by 2030. India’s gas demand is expected to be driven by the fertilizer, power, city gas distribution and steel sectors.

At the energy round table in Houston where he is meeting the 16 chief executives of energy majors such as Tellurian Inc., Exxonmobil, BP Plc, Cheniere Energy, Dominion Energy, and Total S.A. among others, PM Modi was accompanied by India’s petroleum secretary M.M. Kutty, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, foreign secretary Vijay Ghokhale and India’s ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

“Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," Modi said in a tweet.

India’s energy demand is expected to grow at 4.2% per year over the next 25 years. The country currently consumes 145 million standard cubic meters a day (mmscmd) of gas. This includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), making India the world’s fourth-largest LNG importer.

India and US plan to further strengthen their Strategic Energy Partnership that was launched in New Delhi in April last year. This may include larger energy imports from the US from the world’s third-largest oil importer’ state run firms such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).

In a first, Indian Oil Corp., the country’s largest refiner, has also inked two term contracts totalling 4.6 million tonnes (mt) of US crude oil for 2019-20 from Norway’s Equinor ASA and Algeria’s state energy company Sonatrach.

On Sunday, PM Modi is also to address the Indian-American and Indian community in Houston at an event christened “Howdy Modi" where the prime minister will share the stage with US president Donald Trump.

The energy round-table also comes in the backdrop of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s conversations with the Donald Trump administration on the issue of energy imports from sanctions hit Iran.

India was among Iran’s top oil buyers with imports of 23.5 million tonnes in 2018-19. With the US’s conditional waiver for Iranian oil imports to eight countries, including China and India, expiring on 2 May, India stopped all oil imports from the Persian Gulf nation. While sourcing crude from other suppliers is not an issue, the price at which it is bought will impact the Indian economy.

US secretary of state Michael Richard Pompeo has promised India of adequate crude oil supplies even as India, the world's third-largest oil importer, has been trying to buffer its consumers from the spike in global prices. India's exports to the US in 2017-18 stood at $47.9 billion, while imports were at $26.7 billion.