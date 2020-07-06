Petronet to set up 1,350 LNG dispensing stations across major highways

On 7 June, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said any eligible entity can set up an LNG station anywhere in the country. This was done to not only promote LNG as an alternative fuel for heavy vehicles but also help reduce the country’s dependence on oil, over 80% of which is imported in the country. The government also recently announced that it would help set up LNG stations across the length of the golden quadrilateral, which connects the top metros of the country.