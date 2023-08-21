PFC inks $1.28 mn loan pact with JBIC for waste-to-energy project in Karnataka1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST
The project will result in the effective utilisation of 600 TPD of segregated municipal solid waste for energy generation.
New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Monday said it has signed a loan agreement with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for JPY 1.85 billion or $1.28 million for a waste-to-energy project in Karnataka.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message