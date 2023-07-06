PFC extends ₹ 9,187 cr assistance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery project1 min read 06 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST
HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) is setting up a green field refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Barmer district, Rajasthan, at a project cost of ₹ 72,937 crore.
New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said it has provided ₹9,187 crore to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd for its refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Barmer. This is the first project where PFC has extended its financial assistance to the refinery and petrochemical sector.
