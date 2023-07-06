comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  PFC extends 9,187 cr assistance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery project
Back

New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said it has provided 9,187 crore to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd for its refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Barmer. This is the first project where PFC has extended its financial assistance to the refinery and petrochemical sector.

“Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), a Maharatna Company and India’s leading NBFC in the power sector has extended its financial assistance for 9,187 cr to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd for its 9 MMTPA refinery-cum-petrochemical complex located at Barmer, Rajasthan," it added.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) is setting up a green field refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Barmer district, Rajasthan, at a project cost of 72,937 crore.

On 4 July 2023, HRRL executed a loan agreement under a consortium arrangement for 48,625 crore, wherein the share of PFC Ltd was 9,187 crore. HRRL is a joint venture (JV) company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. HPCL holds 76% in the JV, while the Rajasthan government has a 26% stake.

The project includes setting up an energy-efficient and environment-friendly refinery-cum petrochemical complex, setting up a pipeline for transportation of both Rajasthan Crude and imported crude, the pipeline for transportation of water to the refinery site, a captive power plant for meeting refinery power and steam requirement, crude and product storage facilities, township and allied facilities and utilities.

The project will produce clean fuels such as BS-VI grade motor spirit (MS or petrol) & BS-VI grade high-speed diesel (HSD or diesel) and petrochemical products such as polypropylene, butadiene, LLDPE, HDPE, benzene and toluene.

The project will cater to the increased demand for petroleum and petrochemical products in the country and the western, northern and central parts of India in particular.

Overall, this financial assistance from PFC will support the development of the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Project, contributing to the nation-building efforts in the refinery and petrochemical sector and expanding PFC’s role in the infrastructure segment.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 06 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout