PFC, SJVN tie up for ₹1.18 trillion investment in RE, thermal projects1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:11 AM IST
An MoU was signed for providing financial support to various projects, including massive renewable energy ventures totaling 12,178 MW capacity, along with a 660 MW thermal generation project
New Delhi: PFC and SJVN Ltd have signed an MoU for providing financial support to various projects, including massive renewable energy ventures totaling 12,178 MW capacity, along with a 660 MW thermal generation project for an estimated project cost of around ₹1.18 trillion