Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
PFC to loan 4,528-crore to DVC to set up mega power project in West Bengal
New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday announced that it has inked a pact with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) as part of which it will provide a 4,527.68-crore loan to set up a 1,320-MW project at Raghunathpur in West Bengal.

"Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) have successfully executed a loan agreement amounting to 4,527.68 crore. This agreement is earmarked for the realization of the ambitious 2 x 660 MW Raghunathpur Phase II project, located in West Bengal," the company said in a statement.

The Raghunathpur Phase II project, a collaborative endeavour between PFC and DVC, is poised to contribute significantly to the augmentation of power generation capacity in West Bengal.

With a combined capacity of 1,320 MW, the project marks a key milestone in the region's energy landscape, it added.

This strategic partnership between PFC and DVC underlines their collective commitment to foster sustainable development and strengthen the power sector.

PFC is the country's largest non-banking financial company focused on providing financial solutions across the value chain in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

DVC is a public sector undertaking engaged in power generation and transmission, catering to the energy needs of the eastern region of the country.

 

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 07:06 PM IST
