PFC to loan ₹4,528-crore to DVC to set up mega power project in West Bengal1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:06 PM IST
The loan will be used to set up a 1,320-MW power project at Raghunathpur in the eastern state
New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday announced that it has inked a pact with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) as part of which it will provide a ₹4,527.68-crore loan to set up a 1,320-MW project at Raghunathpur in West Bengal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message