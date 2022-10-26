PHD Chamber, Greenstat tie up for centre of excellence for green hydrogen

NEW DELHI :PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Greenstat Hydrogen India have tied up for setting up a centre of excellence for green hydrogen.
A statement from PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the industry plans to set up the centre of excellence at its headquarter at New Delhi and Greenstat Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd has joined, as a knowledge partner. Greenstat has over 100 years of knowledge in hydrogen production, storage, transportation and end-use application, said the statement.
The centre will provide training and workshops, look into best international practices, standards and regulations, safety, technology tie-ups, consultancy, data bank, accident audit among others.
The plan for a centre of excellence comes at a time when a comprehensive green hydrogen mission is in the works. In February, the government unveiled the green hydrogen policy, offering cheaper renewable power, fee waivers for inter-state power transmission for 25 years for projects commissioned before June 2025, land in renewable energy parks, and mega manufacturing zones to help local industries lower the use of fossil fuels.
The policy seeks to promote green hydrogen and green ammonia, besides facilitating storage of green power, to help green power producers to save surplus power with electricity distribution companies for up to 30 days. It also envisages building bunkers near ports to store and export green ammonia.
After the National Green Hydrogen Mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021, India has seen a serious push on both the policy and industry front.
The green hydrogen mission is expected to provide production linked incentives for electrolyzer and green hydrogen manufacturing.
Green hydrogen is generated by breaking down water in an electrolyzer. The hydrogen can then be combined with nitrogen to make ammonia, avoiding hydrocarbons in the process. Green ammonia is used to store energy and in fertilizer manufacturing. India has set a target of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Over the next decade, the Centre plans to add 175 GW of green hydrogen-based energy.
