New Delhi: Steel, petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday inaugurated the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) in Jhansi, and IGL and Mahanagar Gas Ltd’s mobile refueling units for vehicles at Raigad.

He also dedicated state-run GAIL Group’s 201 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations to the nation.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s push for a gas-based economy. The country consumes around145 million standard cubic meters a day (mmscmd) of gas.

“Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Pradhan said that till now, CNG stations and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) were things belonging to metro cities and with the Government efforts these are now reaching cities and towns across the country," petroleum and natural gas ministry said in a statement.

“The Minister said that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to the cause of climate change mitigation and his efforts have given the world, leadership and enhanced India’s standing in the world. Shri Pradhan added that for us, bringing innovation in energy retailing is not only a business decision, but is also aligned to PM’s vision of a greener future," the statement added.

Gas comprises about 6.2% of India’s primary energy mix, far behind the global average of 24%. The government plans to increase this share to 15% by 2030. India’s gas demand is expected to be driven by the fertilizer, power, city gas distribution, and steel sectors. India’s energy demand is expected to grow at 4.2% per year over the next 25 years.

“Shri Pradhan said that India has committed to achieve 15% share of natural gas in the primary energy mix by 2030 for a more sustainable energy use which will help reduce environmental pollution, fulfil India’s commitment to COP-21," the statement said.

India, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after the US and China, plans to reduce its carbon emissions by 33-35% from its 2005 levels by 2030, as part of its commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change adopted by 195 countries in Paris in 2015.

“Shri Pradhan said that CGD sector has emerged as a major sector for natural gas consumption. The demand is only going to increase as more GAs become operational. He exhorted the CGD entities to keep working hard to reach 10,000 CNG stations and 5 crore PNG connections in coming 7-8 years," the statement said.

