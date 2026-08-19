Mint Explainer | Why India's ₹18,100 crore advanced chemistry battery-making incentive plan is delayed by two years

India announced an ₹18,100 crore production-linked incentive scheme in 2021 for indigenously developed advanced chemistry cells (PLI ACC). ACCs are next-generation, high-efficiency energy storage technologies that can be used to power electric vehicles, back up renewable solar and wind grids and operate portable consumer electronics.
However, the plan for the FY25 to FY29 period is yet to gain traction, with the government having granted Ola Electric and Reliance Industries an extension of two years, allowing them to claim incentives for five years from FY27 to FY31. Mint explains.