PLI scheme will spur green investments in India, says Crisil

Production linked incentive scheme (PLI) scheme, introduced by the government in March 2020, will boost green investments in India as the plan lays a major thrust on incentivising manufacturing of electric vehicles, solar photovoltaics, and automotive cell company (ACC) batteries, Crisil Research said on Wednesday.

The implementation of the PLI scheme, as per the report, will lead to a potential capital expenditure of ₹2.5-3 lakh crore over the scheme period. It will account for 13-15% of average annual investment spending in key industrial sectors over the next 3-4 years, Crisil said.

“PLI will spur green investments in India, with nearly 55% of the scheme expected to be green, in sectors such as auto for electric vehicles/ fuel cell electric vehicles, solar photovoltaics, and automotive cell company (ACC) batteries," the report said.

Incentives to the tune of ₹1.93 lakh crore have been announced for 15 sectors since the inception of the scheme. Of this, 50-60% is to be spent on sectors with domestic manufacturing and export focus, and the rest on import localisation, Crisil said.

“While capex in mobile, pharma and telecom has already kicked off, that in capital-intensive sectors such as automobile and solar photovoltaics —which form 70% of the committed investment — will kick off from April 2022, the report added.

Out of the total approvals, only 20% have been received by global multinationals and the rest by domestic players. Also, 50% of the bidders are large in terms of revenue, while the rest are medium and small players.

Crisil estimates show that mobile manufacturers will enjoy higher incentive-to-capex of 3.5 times and a larger share of revenue, but entail lower capex, as even assembly is incentivised.

Nine sectors out of the 15 who have received benefits under PLI show export potential ranging from 20-80% of the incremental revenue generated." This, in turn, can create an annual export potential of ₹2 lakh crore, or 6% of the total exports of calendar 2021," the report added.

Sectors that could benefit from exports include mobiles, pharma, food processing, IT hardware, white goods and speciality steel, as per the report.

