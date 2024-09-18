PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana during his recent visit to Gujarat.

Sharing his experience about the interaction, PM Modi on Wednesday said that he had gone to the home of a beneficiary, Jagshibhai Suthar, who has directly benefitted from the scheme, and interacted with them. He also interacted with other beneficiaries of the scheme.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said: “During my recent Gujarat visit, I went to the home of Jagshibhai Suthar. He and his family have benefitted from the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. I also met other beneficiaries of this scheme.”

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana is a central government scheme that aims to provide free electricity to one crore households that install rooftop solar power units.

The Modi government launched the scheme on February 29, 2024, to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower households to generate their own electricity.

The PSGMBY has an outlay of ₹75,021 crore and will be implemented until 2026-27.

The scheme is being implemented by the National Programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) at the national level and by the State Implementation Agencies (SIAs) at the state level.

PSGMBY Under the scheme, households will receive a subsidy of 60 per cent of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2kW capacity and 40 per cent of the additional system cost for systems between 2kW and 3kW capacity.

The subsidy has been capped at 3kW capacity.

At current benchmark prices, a ₹30,000 subsidy will be given for a 1kW system, ₹60,000 for a 2kW system, and ₹78,000 for a 3kW system or higher.