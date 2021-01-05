PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the nation via video conferencing today. According to a release of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline at 11 am today. Prime Minister Modi has said that the " futuristic project will positively impact many people."
"Tomorrow, 5th January is a landmark day in India's quest for #UrjaAatmanirbharta! At 11 AM, the Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline would be dedicated to the nation. This is a futuristic project that will positively impact many people," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.
2 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.
According to the PMO, the 450 km long pipeline has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd. It will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi (Kerala) to Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka), while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
The pipeline will supply environment-friendly and affordable fuel in the form of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector.