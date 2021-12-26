NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs11,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

“Prime Minister will also preside over the second ground breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet. The Meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around ₹28,000 crore," union power ministry said in a statement on Sunday.



“Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Renukaji Dam project. Lying pending for around three decades, the project was made possible through the vision of cooperative federalism of the Prime Minister, when six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible. The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around ₹7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year," the statement said.

This assumes significance given that India’s hydropower capacity accounts for 12% or 46.512 GW of India’s installed power generation capacity of 392.017 GW. Coal fuelled power projects totalling 202.22 GW remain the mainstay of India’s power generation and account for more than half of India’s power generation capacity.

“Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹1800 crore. It will lead to generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year," the statement added.

Hydropower projects can provide electricity to the grid within three to five minutes from being switched on. These plants can be swiftly turned on and off, compared to thermal power plants, which take around four hours to be brought online if the boilers are lit and a day in the event of a cold start. In comparison, gas-fuelled projects take around 30 minutes to come online.

“Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹680 crore. It will lead to generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year," the statement said.

Run-of-the-river projects harness the seasonal flows of the river to supply peak load as opposed to big dams with large water reservoirs that are good for base loads.

"Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around ₹2080 crore. It will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over ₹120 crore annually," the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.