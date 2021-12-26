PM to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs11,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh

“Prime Minister will also preside over the second ground breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet. The Meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around ₹28,000 crore," union power ministry said in a statement on Sunday.“Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Renukaji Dam project. Lying pending for around three decades, the project was made possible through the vision of cooperative federalism of the Prime Minister, when six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible. The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around ₹7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year," the statement said.