PMO draws up plan to ensure coal supply to power plants

At a meeting called by P.K. Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister on Tuesday afternoon, and attended by coal secretary Anil Kumar Jain, power secretary Alok Kumar and railway board chairman Suneet Sharma, it was also decided to facilitate operationalising imported coal-fuelled power generation capacity of 17.06 gigawatt (GW), which are located along the coastal regions, to help ease the pressure on domestic coal-fuelled power projects. The union power ministry also issued a directive to snap unallocated electricity supply to those states that are not supplying power to their customers and instead selling it on power exchanges at a higher rate. The freed-up power will then be given to other needy states.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}