Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

PMO proposes waiving carbon tax on coal: Report

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2019, 05:15 PM IST Sudarshan Varadhan , Aftab Ahmed , Reuters

  • The PMO has proposed waiving the carbon tax of 400 ($5.61) per tonne that was levied on the production, import of coal
  • The savings would improve the financial health of utilities and distribution firms, and help the power producers install pollution-curbing equipment, say documents

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has proposed waiving a tax on coal to help finance pollution-curbing equipment, according to documents, but the move would also make coal more competitive in price with solar and wind energy.

Modi's office has proposed waiving the carbon tax of 400 ($5.61) per tonne that was levied on the production and import of coal, according to the documents reviewed by Reuters.

The documents say the savings would improve the financial health of utilities and distribution companies, and help the power producers install pollution-curbing equipment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

