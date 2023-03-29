PNRGB amends norms to allow unified tariff on natural gas pipelines

PNRGB amends norms to allow unified tariff on natural gas pipelines1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:36 PM IST
The regulator has notified a levelized unified tariff of ₹73.93 per MMBTU and created three tariff zones for unified tariff, where the first zone is up to a distance of 300 kms from gas source, second zone is 300 – 1,200 kms and third zone is beyond 1,200 kms
NEW DELHI : The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has amended its regulations to allow unified tariff for natural gas pipelines.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×