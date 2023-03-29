PNRGB amends norms to allow unified tariff on natural gas pipelines

The regulator has notified a levelized unified tariff of ₹73.93 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBTU) and created three tariff zones for unified tariff, where the first zone is up to a distance of 300 kms from gas source, second zone is 300 – 1200 kms and third zone is beyond 1200 kms. The zonal unified tariffs will be effective from 1 April 2023.