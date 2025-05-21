PNGRB calls for setting up emergency response centres at oil and gas clusters

New Delhi: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNRGB) has called for setting up emergency response centres (ERC) across petroleum marketing terminals and oil and gas pipeline hubs for dealing with fire emergencies.

The regulator has proposed setting up ERCs at 12 locations including near refineries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in the first phase. The locations include Panipat, Kandla, Ennore, Paradip and Visakhapatnam, according to a concept note released by the regulator.

India currently has fire-fighting arrangements which are predominantly managed independently by individual entities. ERC is an alternative model where services and response mechanism are centralized.

ERCs are critical infrastructure designed to provide swift, organized and effective responses to emergencies within the oil and gas sector. These act as command-and-control hubs during major fire incidents and in particular emergency scenarios where the off-site impact is likely to affect public, property and damage to the environment.

PNGRB has recommended that an ERC, equipped with advanced firefighting apparatus and supported by trained personnel, be established in locations where oil marketing companies have adjoining terminals, installations or facilities, and where the combined oil storage capacity exceeds 150,000 kilolitres (KL).

“Given the elevated risk of fire and the potential for significant loss of life, property and damage to the environment in and around such high-capacity clusters, these areas should be prioritized in the Phase-1 of implementation along with augmentation of fire-fighting facilities for isolated installations whose individual storage capacity is more than 100,000 KL. For clusters with a combined capacity below 150,000 KL, ERCs may be developed in a phased manner based on risk assessment and operational priorities,” it said.

Rising incidence There were 55 major incidents resulting in 34 fatalities in FY24, up from 41 incidents with 28 fatalities in FY23, showed PNGRB data. It noted that despite the industry’s efforts, both the number of major incidents and fatalities continue to rise, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures.

“To implement ERCs effectively, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board needs to take a proactive leadership role which may include the issuance of guidelines/regulations defining the structure, scope, and operational mandates of ERCs,” it said, adding that PNGRB could also monitor regular audits including mock-drills and emergency response drills to ensure readiness and operational efficiency of the ERCs.

It noted that apart from marketing terminals, the necessity of these response centres for major crude pipeline terminals is equally critical, given the inherent risks associated with transporting large volumes of crude oil over long distances. A damaged crude pipeline terminal can severely disrupt the supply chain to major refineries, leading to widespread consequences for both the energy sector and the economy, it said.

