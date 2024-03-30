Politics and technology are pushing oil firms to cut methane
The Economist 5 min read 30 Mar 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Summary
- When it comes to climate change, methane is low-hanging fruit
Most discussions about climate change revolve around carbon dioxide. But that is not the only greenhouse gas. As delegates gather in Dubai for the COP28 summit, an annual UN-sponsored climate chinwag, much attention will be focused on methane instead.
