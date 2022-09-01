POSCO to make green hydrogen, signs MoU with Greenko's ZeroC

POSCO to make green hydrogen, signs MoU with Greenko's ZeroC3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 07:21 PM IST
- Both the companies said that this MoU will contribute towards the mission of making India a green hydrogen hub
NEW DELHI : Global steelmaker POSCO on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ZeroC, a subsidiary of renewable energy company Greenko to make green hydrogen, and to jointly pursue opportunities in renewables, and other derivatives of green hydrogen.