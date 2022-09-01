POSCO to make green hydrogen, signs MoU with Greenko's ZeroC

Investment in the green hydrogen space has gained momentum in the past few months with the government coming up with a national green hydrogen policy. In July, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) tied up with Greenko to produced green hydrogen. Another public sector energy major Indian Oil Corporation in April tied up with L&T and ReNew Power to form a joint venture company to develop green hydrogen business in India.

