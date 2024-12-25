Power capacity addition grows this fiscal led by new renewable projects
Summary
- What pushed developers to commission their projects quickly was the approaching deadline of 30 June 2025 for the waiver of inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges for renewable energy projects.
New Delhi: Spurred by the approaching expiry of a transmission charge exemption, renewable power developers have begun to hasten completion of their projects. This has resulted in green power capturing nearly all of the 43% jump in new power capacity added in the April-November period this fiscal compared to the same period last fiscal.