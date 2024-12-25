Power capacity addition grows this fiscal led by new renewable projects

“The large project pipeline and favourable solar PV module prices are expected to lead to an increase in installed renewable energy capacity in India to about 250 GW by March 2026 from the level of 201 GW as of September 2024," said Vikram. “However, challenges remain on the execution front with respect to land acquisition and transmission connectivity. Also, delay in signing of PPAs (power purchase agreements) and PSAs (power supply agreements) post award of projects remains a major concern for the sector."