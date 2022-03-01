Power consumption grows 2.2% to 105.54 billion units in February

As per the experts, the key reason behind the subdued power deman in February is because of the impact of local restrictions imposed by states to curb the spread of coronavirus.

India's power consumption growth has remained subdued at 2.2% year-on-year in February to 105.54 billion units (BU). The country's power consumption in February 2021 was 103.25 BU, a tad lower than 103.81 BU in the same month of 2020, according to the data by the power ministry. The peak power demand met or highest supply in a day rose to 193.64 GW in the month under review compared to 187.97 GW in February 2021 and 176.38 GW in February 2020.

As per the experts, the key reason behind the subdued power deman in February is because of the impact of local restrictions imposed by states to curb the spread of coronavirus. The local restriction had affected industrial and commercial demand, the experts said.

As per the experts, the key reason behind the subdued power deman in February is because of the impact of local restrictions imposed by states to curb the spread of coronavirus. The local restriction had affected industrial and commercial demand, the experts said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The third wave of the pandemic hit the country in January 2022, which forced many states to impose local restrictions like night and weekend curfews. They have also taken measures like banning dining in bars and restaurants. These restrictions were eased gradually by the states in February.

The experts opined that the power demand and consumption would improve in the coming months as the states have started to lift local restrictions. Power consumption would surge with increased industrial and commercial activities due to the onset of summers in the coming months, according to the experts.

Power consumption grew 1.8% in January 2022 to 111.80 BU from 109.76 BU in the year-ago period. It had grown by 3.3% in December 2021 to 109.17 BU from 105.62 BU a year ago. In November 2021, power consumption increased 2.5% to 99.32 BU from 96.88 BU in the year-ago month.

Power consumption witnessed a 6.6% year-on-year growth in May 2021 at 108.80 BU, from 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020. In June 2021, it grew nearly 9% to 114.48 BU compared to 105.08 BU in the same month of 2020.

In July 2021, it rose to 123.72 BU from 112.14 BU in the year-ago period, while in August, power consumption surged by over 17% to 127.88 BU against 109.21 BU in the same month a year back.

In October 2021, power consumption grew at 3.3 % to 112.79 BU from 109.17 BU in the same month of 2020.