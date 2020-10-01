Power consumption grows by 5.6% in Sep, recovers after 6-month of slump

NEW DELHI : Power consumption in the country registered a growth of 5.6% in September at 113.54 billion units (BU) after six-month gap since March this year, showing spurt in sluggish industrial and commercial activities amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Power consumption had declined from March onwards after COVID-19 outbreak as economic activity came to a standstill due to the lockdown. The government had imposed the lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Power consumption in September last year was at 107.51BU, as per the power ministry data.

Power consumption on a year-on-year basis had declined 8.7% in March, 23.2% in April, 14.9% in May, 10.9% in June, 3.7% in July and 1.7% in August.

The data showed that electricity consumption grew by 11.73% in February. The COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row since March this year till August 2020.

As per the data, power consumption has improved after the government started giving relaxations for economic activities since April 20.

Experts said the government's continuous focus on boosting economic activities through easing lockdown restrictions has paid dividends and the power consumption would record even higher growth in coming months than recorded in September this year.

Peak power demand in September too surpassed last year's level, recording a growth of 1.8% at 176.56 GW compared to 173.45GW in the same month in 2019, the data showed.

Peak power demand met is the highest supply of power in the country in a day.

Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from April to August this year. In March, the peak power demand growth was muted at 0.8%.

The peak demand met dropped to 24.9% in April, 8.9% in May, 9.6 in June, 2.7% in July and 5.6% in August.

The peak power demand met was affected due to the pandemic in April-August this year.

