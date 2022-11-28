Power consumption to grow at a moderate level: Report

The regulated power business of Tata Power Company Limited is able to pass on the increase in fuel costs to consumers but its unregulated coal-based power generation business has limited ability to pass on fuel costs and is therefore exposed in the current environment of high fuel costs. The company, however, benefits from the high coal prices through its coal mining business, which partly makes up for under recovery in the power generation business. India’s renewable operators face tariff payment delays from their state-owned distribution company counterparties, which typically exhibit weak financial profiles, a situation that is likely to continue over the next 12-18 months, the outlook said.