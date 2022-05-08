Power crisis pushes discoms’ outstanding dues to Rs1.21 trillion in May

As per norm, discoms get a 45-day window from gencos to clear their dues for electricity supplied by them. After this period, outstanding dues become overdue and generators charge interest on the total amount that is left to be paid. The increase in discoms dues is also on account of a rise in power demand in the country that has pushed them to buy more power at expensive rates to meet the requirements. The maximum power demand met on Saturday stood at 199.7 GW, increasing a bit from 191 GW a few days earlier on the back of rising temperatures again in the country as predicted by the IMD. This has also increase peak shortage in the country from below 1GW to around 1.7 GW on Saturday. In May 2020, the government had announced a ₹90,000-crore liquidity infusion for discoms whereby they got loans at economical rate from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd. to clear their dues to gencos. This liquidity infusion package was increased to ₹1.2 lakh crore and further to ₹1.35 lakh crore.