Power crunch situation may ease from 3 May
NEW DELHI : India’s power crisis may abate with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expecting the severity of the heatwave to reduce after 3 May in northern and central India. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms over North-West and East India till 4 May, which also may help ease the galloping demand for electricity.

India’s peak electricity demand met on Sunday remained lower at just above 200 gigawatts (GW), though the Union power ministry did not release numbers. The peak electricity demand met fell marginally on Saturday to 203.94 GW from 207.11 GW reported on Friday, with scorching heat in most parts of North India giving way to cloudy conditions and thus bringing down temperatures from record high levels. However, even with lower demand, the peak electricity shortage remained above 5.8GW. The stock of coal in 108 of the 165 coal-fuelled power plants is at critical levels and can run the power stations at 85% capacity for less than seven days, according to the CEA. About 70 plants in this category have less than three days of coal stock, with total stock at pit-head and non-pit-head power plants in India only around 30% of the normative stock.

