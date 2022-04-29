These Indian states are on brink of power outage amid heatwave, increased demand

India is witnessing the worst electricity shortage in more than six years during the extreme heatwave. The leap in power demand has left India scrambling for coal, the dominant fuel used in electricity generation in the country. Coal inventories are at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years. According to the power ministry, peak-power demand in India surged to a record high on Thursday and is seen rising by as much as 8% next month. Electricity supply fell short of demand by 1.88 billion units, or 1.6%, during the first 27 days of April as per the news agency Reuters. From Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh, consumers are facing power cuts ranging from 2 hours to 8 hours.

