Power demand calls for investments

 Rituraj Baruah

Addressing the CII South Asia Power Summit on Tuesday, the official also said that there is a need to increase generation capacity in the country in the backdrop of a growing economy

Government aims to add a total of 75 GW thermal capacity by 2032. (Mint)Premium
New Delhi: With a growing power demand in the country along with the country embarking on its energy transition journey, Ashish Upadhyaya, special secretary, Union ministry of power said that there is a need to unleash the potential of private sector investments in power generation and transmission.

Addressing the CII South Asia Power Summit on Tuesday, the official also said that there is a need to increase generation capacity in the country in the backdrop of a growing economy. “We have to unleash our potential of private sector in generation and transmission, both infrastructure areas," he said.

The call for growth in private investments in the generation and transmission comes at a time when the power demand in the country hit fresh record levels this year.

After the peak power demand in the country hit a record 239.9 GW in September, the union power minister R.K. Singh recently announced that 12 GW of new thermal capacity would come up by March 2024. Government aims to add a total of 75 GW thermal capacity by 2032.

Further, with a ambitious plan to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the transmission network needs to be robust.

To grow renewable energy capacity, areas with high potential for solar and wind energy need to be connected to the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS). As the gestation period of wind- and solar-based electricity generation projects is much shorter than the gestation period of the transmission system, this needs to be planned in advance.

Recent data released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed that India achieved only 61.5% of its target on expanding power transmission lines in the first half of the fiscal year.

During April-October, 7,026 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines were set up, well below the target of 11,420 ckm, according to the CEA’s executive summary for October. The target for the entire fiscal year is 16,602 ckm.

Speaking on regional power connectivity in South Asia, Upadhyaya said stressed on the need for stable policies, strategic planning against global disruptions, and collaboration between India and Nepal for mutual economic development.

Gopal Prasad Sigdel, secretary of the ministry of energy, water resources, and irrigation of Nepal said: “India is committed to net-zero emissions by 2070; this can be supported by Nepal and Bhutan by cooperating in the hydropower sector." He said that there is a requirement for cooperation in the power sector and the changing role of cross-border power trading.

He also recommended policies such as a knowledge exchange platform, cross-border committees, financial support, and a framework agreement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rituraj Baruah
Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Published: 19 Dec 2023, 10:47 PM IST
