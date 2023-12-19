Power demand calls for investments
Addressing the CII South Asia Power Summit on Tuesday, the official also said that there is a need to increase generation capacity in the country in the backdrop of a growing economy
New Delhi: With a growing power demand in the country along with the country embarking on its energy transition journey, Ashish Upadhyaya, special secretary, Union ministry of power said that there is a need to unleash the potential of private sector investments in power generation and transmission.