Power demand hit 124.8 bn units in July, highest in 2 years: India Ratings

“The critical or subcritical levels of coal stock as per the technical criteria continued to be nil as of 31 July 2021; however, 25 plants had less than seven days of stock. Given the continued increase in the all-India energy demand, and the low coal inventory at power stations, 74 power stations with cumulatively 95.5GW capacity (47% of all-India capacity) had less than seven days of stock as of 30 August 2021," the statement said.