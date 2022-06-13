Power demand may ease in short term as monsoon makes headway

The India Meteorological Department in its weather update on Monday said that a fall of 2-3 degree celsius is likely over northwest India during next three days and no significant change is expected thereafter
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Soaring power demand is expected ease for the next few days as the southwest monsoons makes its way forward cooling temperatures across parts of the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Soaring power demand is expected ease for the next few days as the southwest monsoons makes its way forward cooling temperatures across parts of the country.
The India Meteorological Department in its weather update on Monday said that a fall of 2-3 degree celsius is likely over northwest India during next three days and no significant change is expected thereafter.
The India Meteorological Department in its weather update on Monday said that a fall of 2-3 degree celsius is likely over northwest India during next three days and no significant change is expected thereafter.
It noted that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, some parts of Gujarat, entire Konkan, most parts of Maharashtra, and Karnataka. It has also hit some parts of Telangana and Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during the day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It further said that conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours.
IMD, however, said that heat wave conditions in isolated places were likely over South Haryana-Delhi, southeast Uttar Pradesh, southwest Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on Monday.
With rains in parts of the country, the power demand fell on Sunday. According to data from the Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO), the maximum power demand met on 12 June, Sunday was 192.922 GW down from 206.798 GW on 11 June, Saturday. The peak shortage on Sunday also fell to 744 MW from 1.002 GW.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The demand has significantly eased from the record maximum demand met of 211.856 GW, which was reached on 10 June.
Although, the power demand is expected to calm in the near term, it is expected to shoot up in June-end and the first week of July in the Delhi-NCR region. According to experts, the demand is likely to peak in June-end and July because usually just after the rains, the humidity increases in the national capital.
Although, the rains generally lower the power demand, the coal shortage scenario worsens during the monsoons as the transportation of the the mineral is hindered and rains also affect the quality of the fuel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As of 12 June, the coal stock in the 173 power plants tracked by the Central Electricity Authority stood at 24.48 million tonne, which is 37% of the required stock of 66.96 million tonne. A total of 79 plants operational with domestic coal and 8 imported coal based plants have less than 25% of the the required stock.
The coal inventory is expected to improve with the state-run Coal India issuing tenders for importing coal on behalf of power generation companies and independent power producers after directions from the Centre. Last week, Coal India issued tenders for import of over 8 million tonne of coal.