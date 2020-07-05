Home >Industry >Energy >Power demand slump narrows to 2.6 pc in July beginning
Power demand slump narrows to 2.6 pc in July beginning (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 02:40 PM IST PTI

  • Peak power demand declined by about 25% in April and 8.82% in May this year due to lower commercial and industrial demand during the COVID-19 lockdown
  • Peak power demand met was recorded at 170.54 GW on July 2, which is just 2.61% lower than 175.12 GW in July 2019

Power demand slump has narrowed to 2.6% in the beginning of July from 9.6% in June, showing improvement in commercial and industrial activities in the country.

The peak power demand had declined by about 25% in April and 8.82% in May this year due to lower commercial and industrial demand during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. 

The government had imposed the lockdown from March 25.

Experts have expressed hope that power demand would reach normal levels by August this year. Unlock 2.0 is expected to bring economic activities to almost normal levels, which would be reflected in power demand data. 

The government had started easing the lockdown from April 20, 2020.

According to power ministry data, peak power demand met was recorded at 170.54 GW on July 2, which is just 2.61% lower than 175.12 GW in July 2019. 

The peak power demand met was 166.78GW on July 1, 168.34GW on July 3 and 160.83 GW on July 4. 

The peak power demand met in June dipped 9.6% at 164.94GW compared to 182.45 GW in June 2019.

Peak power demand met is defined as the highest energy supply during the day across the country.

In May, the peak power demand met stood at 166.42 GW, 8.82% less than 182.55 GW in the year-ago period. In April, it stood at 132.77 GW, about 25% lower than 176.81 GW recorded in the corresponding month a year earlier.

Many lockdown relaxations from May 4 to 31 perked up industrial and commercial demand. Rising temperatures due to the intense heat wave also led to an increase in power demand.

The data also showed that the slump in power consumption narrowed in June to 9.74%t from 14.86% registered in May and 23.21% recorded in April this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

