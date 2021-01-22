Power demand touches new high of 187.3 GW as economic activity gains pace: Govt

The electricity demand across the country has reached an all-time high of 187.3 GW as commercial industries overcome the lockdown slump, said Power Minister R K Singh on Friday.

"A fresh record has been created in Power Demand breaching the previous record of 1,85,820 MW which was created on January 20, 2021. Today the power demand touched 1,87,300 MW at 10:28 am. This again underscores the growing strength of our economy," Singh wrote on Twitter.

The all-India power demand had touched 182.89 GW on December 30 last year.

The peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) during January last year stood at 170.97 GW, power ministry data showed.

According to the government, rising power demand shows revival in economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to Covid-19. The pandemic affected power demand for five months in a row from April to August 2020.

The demand recovered from September onwards. Peak power demand met grew at 1.7 per cent in September, 3.4 per cent in October, 3.5 per cent in November and 7.3 per cent in December.

