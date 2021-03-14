The petitions of three discoms show that their standalone revenue gap for 2019-20 has been computed to be around ₹2968 crore including ₹1565 crore of BRPL, ₹609 crore of BYPL and ₹794 crore of TPDDL
NEW DELHI :
Power discoms in Delhi have proposed to regulator DERC that there should be a cost reflective, progressive tariff rationalisation as their combined standalone revenue gap in 2019-20 is nearing ₹3000 crore.
BRPL, BYPL, and TPDDL have filed their separate petitions for truing-up up to 2019-20 and aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and tariff for 2021-22, ahead of tariff rationalisation by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) this year.