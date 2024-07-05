India’s electricity generation rises 15% in May amid record demand

Rituraj Baruah
First Published5 Jul 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Power demand touched a record high of 250GW on 30 May as a prolonged heatwave across North India kept electricity demand elevated in May and most of June.
India produced 15.06% more electricity in May than a year ago to meet record electricity demand due to a severe heatwave.

Total power generation stood at 167.55 billion units in the month compared to 145.61 billion units a year ago, according to the Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) monthly report. Thermal power, generated from mostly coal- and gas-based plants, contributed 127.87 billion units, 14.67% higher than last year.

Power demand touched a record high of 250GW on 30 May as a prolonged heatwave across North India kept electricity demand elevated in May and most of June. The peak power demand is projected to reach 260GW in 2024-25.

The peak demand is currently hovering at around 200GW as the onset of the South-West monsoon has brought the temperature down across the country.

The peak power demand on Thursday was 207.18 GW, according to data from the Grid Controller of India Ltd.

The power ministry has already directed domestic coal-based plants to blend 6% imported coal till September to ensure uninterrupted power supply. However, hydropower generation is expected to rise during the monsoon. In May, electricity generation from large hydro projects rose 9.92% to 11.62 billion units.

Renewable energy projects, excluding hydro, generated 22.50 billion units, 18.34% more than the year-ago period.

The surge in power demand has also led to the government reviewing its long-term demand forecast. On 2 July, Pankaj Agarwal, secretary to the Union ministry of power, said the ministry may raise its projections for peak electricity demand for 2031-32.

“We have been receiving feedback that our (projection) of 384GW may be an underestimate. That might be easily crossed,” he said, adding that peak power demand may even hit 400GW by 2031-32. To meet that demand, India’s power generation capacity would have to rise to 900GW from nearly 445GW now, including thermal and renewable energy sources, Agarwal said.

He added that the updated National Electricity Plan may reflect the national demand estimate.

