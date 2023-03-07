Power Grid approves 4,071 crore transmission projects

The first project, Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXIX, with an estimated cost of ₹524.04 crore, is set to be commissioned by November 2025. The second project, the transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/Solar Energy Zone in Andhra Pradesh, is divided into two parts, Part-A and Part-B, with an estimated cost of Rs. 3546.94 crore. This project is expected to be commissioned by November 2024, according to an exchange filing.

