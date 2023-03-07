Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Energy /  Power Grid approves 4,071 crore transmission projects

Power Grid approves 4,071 crore transmission projects

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao
On Monday, share of Power Grid ended 2.32% higher at Rs227.25 apiece on the NSE.

  • The company recently announced the approval of two new investment projects that will drive renewable energy development in the country

MUMBAI :Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has approved two transmission projects worth 4,070.98 crore. 

MUMBAI :Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has approved two transmission projects worth 4,070.98 crore. 

The company recently announced the approval of these two new investment projects that will drive renewable energy development in the country. 

The company recently announced the approval of these two new investment projects that will drive renewable energy development in the country. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The first project, Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXIX, with an estimated cost of 524.04 crore, is set to be commissioned by November 2025. The second project, the transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/Solar Energy Zone in Andhra Pradesh, is divided into two parts, Part-A and Part-B, with an estimated cost of Rs. 3546.94 crore. This project is expected to be commissioned by November 2024, according to an exchange filing. 

The company said its investment in the two transmission projects is a significant milestone towards achieving a sustainable energy system in India. By building cutting-edge transmission infrastructure, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is enabling the country to transition towards renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, and driving economic growth, it said.

On 3 March, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd was declared the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish two new Inter-State Transmission Systems on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

On Monday, share of Power Grid ended 2.32% higher at 227.25 apiece on the NSE.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP