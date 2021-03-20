Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Power Grid to buy Jaiprakash Power Ventures’ stake in transmission JV

Power Grid to buy Jaiprakash Power Ventures’ stake in transmission JV

India already has power grid links with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and plans to develop power transmission links with Myanmar and Sri Lanka. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 11:50 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The transmission JV has a 214 km transmission link to supply electricity from Karcham-Wangtoo hydropower project in Himachal Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

New Delhi: State-run Power Grid Corp. India Ltd (PGCIL) will buy Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited’s (JPVL) 74% stake in an electricity transmission joint venture that the two firms have together.

New Delhi: State-run Power Grid Corp. India Ltd (PGCIL) will buy Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited’s (JPVL) 74% stake in an electricity transmission joint venture that the two firms have together.

The transmission JV has a 214 km transmission link to supply electricity from Karcham-Wangtoo hydropower project in Himachal Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The transmission JV has a 214 km transmission link to supply electricity from Karcham-Wangtoo hydropower project in Himachal Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This comes in the backdrop of the public sector unit in advanced talks with investors for its first tranche of projects through an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) route. Post the first tranche, a 10,000 crore second tranche for the InvIT is also in the works as reported by Mint earlier.

“Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) to acquire 74% stake in Jaypee Powergrid Limited-JV (JPL) in which POWERGRID holds 26% equity," PGCIL said in a statement on Friday.

“JPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of POWERGRID following this acquisition," the statement added.

PGCIL has already filed the draft offer document for its first tranche for projects held in a special purpose vehicle (SPVs) through an InvIT with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for monetizing five of its tariff-based competitive bidding B) assets valued at about 7,000 crore.

InvITs are trusts that manage income-generating infrastructure assets, typically offering investors a regular yield and a liquid method of investing in infrastructure projects. The InvIT route was proposed by the government as an alternative fundraising route for state-run companies to manage their funding requirements without having to depend on government support.

PGCIL is among the first state-owned companies to offer an InvIT as part of the government’s brownfield asset monetization strategy, with the InvIT expected to attract domestic and global investors including sovereign wealth funds.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.