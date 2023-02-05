NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh called on the G20 member countries to join together in countering the challenges posed by global warming and climate change.

Addressing the first Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting, the minister said that India now stands committed to reduce emissions intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030. “The country also aims to achieve close to 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030."

Singh added that India is ranked amongst the top five performing countries in the Climate Change Performance Index. “The nation’s per capita greenhouse gas emissions are far below the world average of 6.3 tCO2e in 2020. Various energy saving schemes of the government have led to 267.9 million tonnes of CO2 reduction per year, resulting in an estimated cost savings of $18.5 billion."

Later, speaking to the media, he said that India will not compromise with the present availability of energy base and will explore all feasible sources to achieve energy security. “The ETWG Meeting will serve as a preparatory forum to draft roadmap for this."

The first ETWG Meeting under India’s G20 Presidency will focus on six major priority areas such as Energy Transition through Addressing Technology Gaps; Low-cost Financing for Energy Transition; Energy Security and Diversified Supply Chains; Energy Efficiency, Industrial Low Carbon Transitions and Responsible Consumption; Fuels for Future (3F) and Universal Access to Clean Energy and Just, Affordable, and Inclusive Energy Transition Pathways.

More than 150 participants including G20 countries and nine special invitee guest countries are participating in the three-day event along with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and many other international organisations.