Power minister calls on G20 nations to come together in fight against climate change

Singh added that India is ranked amongst the top five performing countries in the Climate Change Performance Index. “The nation’s per capita greenhouse gas emissions are far below the world average of 6.3 tCO2e in 2020. Various energy saving schemes of the government have led to 267.9 million tonnes of CO2 reduction per year, resulting in an estimated cost savings of $18.5 billion."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}